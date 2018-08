Julia's background is in music, but she's been learning more about technology and scientific computing ever since she joined Two Sigma in the spring of 2010. Her current role in the organization is that of open source coordinator. She's enjoyed every stop of her quest to learn more about open source software, from getting to know what makes the products developed at Two Sigma special to writing backing tracks for her musical Reb + VoDKa + Me on Sonic Pi. www.juliameinwald.com.