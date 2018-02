Ryan Harper is a senior product manager at Condé Nast Entertainment, where he supports the video initiatives of brands such as The New Yorker, Pitchfork, and Wired. He's also been a product manager at iHeartMedia; a cofounder of the music distribution startup Newquill, and a developer of iOS and Android apps for DirecTV, LACMA, and WebMD. Ryan is a graduate of Yale University.