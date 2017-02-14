Why you need a data strategy, and what happens if you don’t have one

For high-level data strategy, join the Strata Business Summit, March 14-16, 2017. The summit includes executive briefings on best practices and transformative technologies for CTOs, CDOs, and leaders charged with finding value in data.

Many companies have invested heavily in their data capabilities because they’ve seen other companies do it. That’s what happens when you don’t have a data strategy, and it’s not enough to find real value in data, says Jerry Overton, head of advanced analytics and distinguished engineer at CSC.

In this video clip from Strata + Hadoop World 2016 in New York, Overton offers a crash course in building a data strategy. Using Wardley mapping (also known as value chain mapping), Overton points out the essential steps for identifying high-value strategic targets. The process is easier than you might think; Overton compares it to chess, where players grab successful tactics that have been demonstrated in earlier games and assemble them into a strategy.

Overton will present an executive briefing on cloud strategy at the Strata Business Summit in San Jose on March 15, 2017. It’s one of six essential briefings on the topics that keep data and technology executives awake at night, along with artificial intelligence strategy, predictive analytics, data culture, governance and privacy, and unconventional data from sources like the Internet of Things. Register for Strata + Hadoop World San Jose for full access to the Strata Business Summit.