Software Architecture

Why you should standardize your microservices

An interview with Susan Fowler, Site Reliability Engineer at Uber Technologies.

Video by Mac Slocum

O'Reilly's Mac Slocum speaks with Susan Fowler, Site Reliability Engineer at Uber Technologies. They discuss:

The state of standardization in microservices: It's coming, but it's not widely used yet. (00:04)

Standards empower developers to build the best services possible. (00:47)

Standardization of microservices was adopted within Uber and it might also work across the industry. (02:18)

What is the first step for standardizing microservices within your organization? Start with an overall goal. (03:29)

"When you have standardization, every developer knows they can trust other services," Fowler says. (05:11)

All the work that's gone into distributed systems should become part of the discussion around microservices. (06:22)

The people and projects she's following. (09:33)

Learn how to develop standardized microservices in Susan Fowler's book, Production-Ready Microservices.

Article image: Uniform building design. (source: PIRO4D via Pixabay).