This is an excerpt from "Y2K and other disappointing disasters: Risk reduction and harm mitigation." Watch the full video on O'Reilly's online learning platform.

Developers and designers need to be thinking about failure states more than we currently do. We talk about avoiding them or testing them away, but we don’t talk about how to make even failure a better experience. In this video segment, Heidi Waterhouse explores risk reduction and harm mitigation, helping you understand where you can prevent problems and where you can reduce their painful effects, and she shares available tools to help make every disaster a disappointing fizzle.

