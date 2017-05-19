Progressive web apps (PWAs) provide native experiences, like push notifications and offline support, direct from the browser. In this video excerpt from Developing Progressive Web Applications, you’ll see examples of PWAs in the wild, from FlipKart to The Washington Post to Twitter. Max Firtman also shows how to analyze data to determine increased engagement and conversion after transitioning to a PWA.

