For a representation of data to be meaningful, it is often necessary to join two or more tables. Follow along in your own SQL enabled relational database, as Steve Perry demonstrates the indispensable JOIN technique. Beginner SQL developers with a basic knowledge of SQL SELECT statements will be able to extract and present information from separate tables.

Steve Perry teaches database design, MySQL, and the web development stack at Palomar College near San Diego. He's worked in IT and software development since 1977, holds a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis on adult education and online training, and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including Learning SQL For Oracle and Dynamic Web Design with PHP and MySQL.