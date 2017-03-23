As a Linux user or Linux administrator you will need to reference the correct syntax for a specific command or even to find new commands from the manual pages (also known as man pages) within Linux documentation. In this video, Ted Jordan walks you through accessing the man pages from the command line, and then explains what information you’ll find, how it is displayed, and how to interpret it.

Ted Jordan has more than 25 years of Linux and UNIX programming and training experience working for companies such as General Motors, Silicon Graphics, and Sun Microsystems. He now leads Funutation Tech Camp, a Massachusetts-based company that's taught more than 25,000 children how to write computer games, program battle robots, and build websites. Ted earned an MS in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley; and he holds the LPIC-1, Linux+, SUSE Certified Linux Administrator (CLA), Network+, A+, Security+, Solaris Administrator, and Certified Ethical Hacker certifications.