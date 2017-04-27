Scanning for vulnerabilities is the first step for both securing and attacking a network. In this video, Chad Russell demonstrates how OpenVAS can be used to scan your network for hosts and fingerprint their listening services to obtain access. All that is needed to follow along is access to a Linux operating system and a basic knowledge of the command line. System administrators and security engineers will be able to use this information proactively to patch and secure their networks before attackers exploit weaknesses.

Chad Russell is a cyber security veteran of 15 years who has held CISSP, CCNP, MCSE, and MCDBA certifications. Chad has taught Microsoft Engineering courses as a certified trainer, and has acted as a security engineering consultant for companies such as SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle. Currently, Chad conducts security risk assessments for companies throughout North America with an emphasis on cloud security, identity governances, network security, social engineering, mobile security, breach assessments, database security, and access management.