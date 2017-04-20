The deployment of Storage Spaces Direct instances allows server administrators to utilize local storage in a highly available fashion. In this video, John Savill uses PowerShell to demonstrate how Storage Spaces Direct can enable local storage in each node as clustered storage. All that is needed to follow along is a Windows Server 2016 cluster with 2 data disks per node. After watching this video, administrators and architects who are preparing for the 70-740 Certification exam will understand when and how to deploy Storage Spaces Direct.

Continue learning Windows Server 2016 with the Exam 70-740 Certification Training course available on Safari.

John Savill is a Windows technical specialist and 11-time Microsoft MVP backed by over 20 years of experience and many certifications. John has published eight books on Microsoft technologies and has spoken at numerous conferences including Ignite and Connections. In his spare time John participates in Ironman events and shares his experiences surrounding technology through writing and video on his blog at www.savilltech.com.