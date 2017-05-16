Docker allows users to package an application, with all of its dependencies, into a standardized unit for software development. Arun Gupta will demonstrate how application and database developers, with basic Docker concepts and access to Docker CE Edge Build or Docker Compose CLI, can use Docker to effortlessly deploy their applications in containers to run on the host operating system. At the end of this video you will know how to: deploy multi-container applications using Docker, use service discovery for different containers to communicate, and get consolidated logs for different containers within a service.

