In order to utilize data, SQL developers often need to selectively query data in a JSON table using SQL. In this video, Darryl Hurley explains how to quickly determine if a key or value exists in your JSON data using the JSON_EXISTS function. Beginners to Oracle SQL and JSON will be able to:

Use the JSON_EXISTS function.

Understand how to validate keys and values.

Explain how JSON data is parsed in SQL.

Translate key-value pairs into tabular rows and columns.

Darryl Hurley specializes in Oracle database administration and PL/SQL programming, and is a senior level database engineer with Change Healthcare. He has used SQL with Oracle since Oracle version 5, and speaks at Oracle User Group conferences. Darryl blogs at implestrat.com, and is the author of the O'Reilly title Learning Oracle PL/SQL.