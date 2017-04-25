Diagnosing weaknesses early is the best way to prevent security breaches before they happen. In this video, Mischa Taylor demonstrates how to perform security assessments with the open source tool, InSpec, over SSH. All that is needed to follow along is a basic familiarity of the command line and SSH, as well as access to a Linux machine. System administrators, testers, and developers will learn how to include base protection with their Linux installs using security configurations developed by server hardening experts.

Mischa Taylor was a consulting engineer at Chef where he specialized as a continuous delivery coach and trainer. He is the co-author of the O’Reilly book, Learning Chef. Mischa is the creator and maintainer of the open source Boxcutter project and currently works in the autonomous systems space.