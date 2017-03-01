How do actors in Akka work?

Most tools in the Akka library are built around the actor model. In this video Daniel Hinojosa explains actors, how they work, and how messages are transferred from one actor to another. Daniel then outlines different strategies for sending messages. Akka beginners will gain a solid theoretical understanding of actors, how actor parent-child relationships behave, and fault tolerance.

Daniel Hinojosa is a programmer, consultant, instructor, speaker, and author with morethan 20 years of experience working with private, educational, and government institutions. Daniel loves JVM languages like Java, Groovy, and Scala, but also dabbles in Haskell, Ruby, Python, LISP, C and C++. With the goal of learning a new programming language every year, Daniel is eager to help other programmers work toward becoming polyglots themselves.