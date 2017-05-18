APIs can be used internally within an organization to build robust applications; or externally, for use by third party applications. Join software developer Kevin Bowersox, as he explains important considerations such as documentation and integrity when planning and building an API.

Dive deeper into APIs with our Designing Web APIs Learning Path. With the growing use of mobile devices, software-as-a-service, and the Internet of Things, APIs have become a critical part of a company's digital strategy, allowing businesses to share capabilities and data, build community, and foster innovation.