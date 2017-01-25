How do I colorize an image in Photoshop?

Adding color to black and white photographs can breathe new life into images of bygone eras. In this video, Andy Anderson demonstrates how to colorize a photo using non-destructive editing methods. Photoshop users with a basic understanding of layers and swatches will learn how to use blending modes to make their old family photos pop.

Author of over a dozen best-selling books, Andy Anderson can be described as a renaissance man of 21st century digital design. Andy has travelled the globe lecturing on the power of creative design and has trained thousands of students in applications such as Adobe Creative Suite, Maya, and Final Cut Pro. Andy has also provided training to high-profile organizations such as Disney, Universal Studios, Boeing, K-Mart, and Southwestern Bell, as well as the White House. Andy’s teachings emphasize proper workflow and efficiency, allowing more time for true creative freedom.