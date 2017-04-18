Dr. Mugan specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning. His current research focuses in the area of deep learning, where he seeks to allow computers to acquire abstract representations that enable them to capture subtleties of meaning. Dr. Mugan received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin. His thesis work was in the area of developmental robotics where he focused on the problem of how to build robots that can learn about the world in the same way that children do.