The tight security on Amazon’s Elastic MapReduce clusters makes connecting to web-based user interfaces (UIs) included in tools such as Hue, Zeppelin, and the Hadoop ResourceManager challenging. Data miner and software engineer Frank Kane takes you through the steps of creating an SSH tunnel to your master node and setting up proxy server settings in your browser, so you can interact with your EMR cluster via HTTP.

