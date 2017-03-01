O'Reilly

Software Engineering

How do I create actors in Akka?

Learn how to create an actor, send and receive messages, and configure a login with HOCON in Akka.

Video by Daniel Hinojosa

In this video, Daniel Hinojosa demonstrates how to extend the akka.actor.Actor class to create an actor. Then Daniel constructs a simple receive method to accept messages sent by other actors and outlines the basic process of setting up a single actor, an actor system, and a Props. Novice Scala developers also will learn how to configure a login using HOCON.

Access in-depth Scala training with our Scala Fundamentals Learning Path.

Daniel Hinojosa is a programmer, consultant, instructor, speaker, and author with morethan 20 years of experience working with private, educational, and government institutions. Daniel loves JVM languages like Java, Groovy, and Scala, but also dabbles in Haskell, Ruby, Python, LISP, C and C++. With the goal of learning a new programming language every year, Daniel is eager to help other programmers work toward becoming polyglots themselves.

