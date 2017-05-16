Apache Maven is a popular build tool that helps software developers by creating a Docker image, running a Docker container, and integrating other Docker lifecycle commands. In this video, Arun Gupta explains how Java developers can use Apache Maven plugins to make their Java-based project development simpler and more consistent.

Start building your Docker expertise now with video training on “Delivering Applications with Docker” in Safari. Learn how to create, deploy, and manage Docker containers for high-availability delivery; whether they are microservices or monolithic applications.