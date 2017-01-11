How do I fix a merge conflict in Git?

Git is remarkably good at automatically merging files, but sooner or later every developer will need to reconcile conflicting commits from different developers on their team. In this video Chad Thompson presents an example of how a conflict might be created. You will then learn how to resolve the conflict, mark the change as resolved, and commit the branch to the repository. Git beginners will learn how to successfully resolve merges, and maintain the quality and consistency of their codebase.

Chad Thompson is a software developer and DevOps specialist with nearly 20 years of experience creating web applications and supporting web infrastructure. Recently, Chad has been embracing and implementing “infrastructure as code” applications and supporting customer facing web, API, and mobile apps. Chad has devoted his expertise to leading organizations in transforming applications and processes, first for the web and now the cloud. Holding a master’s degree in physics from the University of Iowa, Chad has been creating web applications since the early days of HTML and is certified in Puppet, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services technologies.