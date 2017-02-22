How do I locate data in my SQL Server tables using SQL Server Management Studio diagrams?

Constructing a Transact-SQL query is only part of the process - you must also know where to find the data required by your query. In this video, Mark Long teaches you how to use the diagram tool built into SQL Server Management Studio to locate your data easily and efficiently. Transact-SQL programmers with basic query skills and familiarity with the SQL Server Management Studio will be able to locate data in unfamiliar databases, identify all directly related tables, and respond to data requests more efficiently.

A 25-year veteran of the information technology field, Mark Long witnessed the birth and adoption of the Local Area Network. In 1996, equipped a long list of industry certifications, Mark launched his own consulting, development, and training company. Mark has tackled a wide range of technological challenges for sole-proprietor startups, Fortune 100 companies, the Texas State Legislature, U.S. Air Force, and companies in the entertainment industry.