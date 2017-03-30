Developers often need to parse data in JSON format and assemble it for further processing. In this video, Darryl Hurley demonstrates how values can be extracted from JSON data using SQL’s native query abilities. Beginner Oracle SQL developers will learn how to:

Use the JSON_QUERY function.

Extract a key value as JSON-formatted text.

Translate key-value pairs into tabular rows and columns.

Darryl Hurley specializes in Oracle database administration and PL/SQL programming, and is a senior level database engineer with Change Healthcare. He has used SQL with Oracle since Oracle version 5, and speaks at Oracle User Group conferences. Darryl blogs at implestrat.com, and is the author of the O'Reilly title Learning Oracle PL/SQL.