Reduce neural network complexity with TensorFlow-Slim’s meta-operators. Data scientist, Marvin Bertin, demonstrates how to build readable and maintainable deep learning models using TF-Slim. You’ll learn how the wrapper functions and high level layers added to the core TensorFlow library allow you to eliminate the boilerplate code that plagues many deep learning algorithms.

