How do I rename a local branch in Git?

As your Git branches multiply and evolve you may decide that they deserve a better name. In this video Chad Thompson demonstrates how to rename a branch, both locally and remotely. Git beginners will learn how to use the -m flag to rename from a different branch and how to verify the change.

Chad Thompson is a software developer and DevOps specialist with nearly 20 years of experience creating web applications and supporting web infrastructure. Recently, Chad has been embracing and implementing “infrastructure as code” applications and supporting customer facing web, API, and mobile apps. Chad has devoted his expertise to leading organizations in transforming applications and processes, first for the web and now the cloud. Holding a master’s degree in physics from the University of Iowa, Chad has been creating web applications since the early days of HTML and is certified in Puppet, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services technologies.