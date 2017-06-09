Amazon Web Services pro Frank Kane shows you how to use steps in the AWS Elastic MapReduce (EMR) console to quickly run your Spark scripts stored in S3. Learn how to save time and money by automating the running of a Spark driver script when a new cluster is created, saving the results in S3, and terminating the cluster when it is done.

Learn more about running Spark for big data analysis on the Amazon Elastic MapReduce service (EMR) with video training from Frank Kane.