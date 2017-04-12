Switching back and forth between machines in order to debug code and upload it as AWS Lambda functions can be clunky and time consuming. In this video, Jon Gallagher shows you how to integrate a simple open-source tool called “Mulumba” into your workflow so that you can complete most of your development and testing locally. Architects, administrators, and developers with knowledge of Boto3, Python, and access to an AWS Lambda environment will be able to integrate these methods quickly.

Jon Gallagher has been working with public cloud computing for over 10 years, and is a certified instructor for both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Jon currently holds all five certificates for AWS and is a certified Google Cloud Engineer and a Google Certified Professional Architect. Jon has consulted for Fortune 500 companies and the US Military, as well as start-ups ranging from two-person operations to the newest unicorns. Jon has taught courses both in person across the U.S., and in virtual classrooms around world.