Moving JSON data out of its original format and into a SQL format allows you to perform additional queries, increasing the flexibility and usefulness of the data. In this video, Darryl Hurley demonstrates the execution of JSON_TABLE function to translate data into tabular format. Beginner Oracle SQL developers will learn how to:

Use the JSON_TABLE function.

Understand the differences between JSON data and relational data.

Translate key-value pairs into tabular rows and columns.

Continue learning Oracle SQL in our Oracle SQL and JSON course.

Darryl Hurley specializes in Oracle database administration and PL/SQL programming, and is a senior level database engineer with Change Healthcare. He has used SQL with Oracle since Oracle version 5, and speaks at Oracle User Group conferences. Darryl blogs at implestrat.com, and is the author of the O'Reilly title Learning Oracle PL/SQL.