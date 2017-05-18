In this video, software developer Kevin Bowersox defines the primary concept of application programming interface (API) usage to demonstrate how developers can programmatically interact with external applications. He then delves into the basics of using the various types of APIs by introducing users to languages, libraries, and frameworks; Web APIs, and operating system APIs.

