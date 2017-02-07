How do I use the slice notation in Python?

Solution

print("The first two elements of A:",A[0:2], A[:2])

Notice two things here. First note, although we indexed with 0:2 which expands out to [0 1 2] , only 2 elements are returned. Why? Think of stop as a stop sign. You stop before the stop sign, not at it or after it. [0:2] is putting the stop sign at index 2, which is the third element. Therefore, the elements before the stop sign are returned. Second note, when no start is defined as in A[:2] , it defaults to 0.

There are two ends to the list: the beginning where index=0 (the first element) and the end where index=highest value (the last element). Beginning/end can also be thought of as top/bottom or front/back.

There are also two directions to move through the list (from first to last element and from last to first element). Until now, we have been moving from the first to the last (the starting point being index=0 and moving towards the last element with positve numbers). What about moving in the opposite direction through the list, from the last to the first element? Direction is indicated with a positive or negative number.

Given that a negative number indicates that the last element is the starting point, try retrieving the last element of B with a negative number. (Hint: -0 is not valid).

Exercise 2: Retrieve the last element of B with a negative number

Solution B[-1] Now that you know how to define a range and how to index in two directions, retrieve the numbers 4,5 and 6 from A in two ways:

Exercise 3: Retrieve 4,5,6 from A in two ways: using postive and negative number indices

Solution print("Reading from left: ", A[3:6]) print("Reading from right: ", A[-6:-3]) But what if you wanted to retrieve the numbers in reverse order as 6,5,4? This is where the step parameter comes in very handy. The step parameter indicates how big the stride is. For example, try going from default start to default stop in steps of 2 through List A. Remember the pattern [start:stop:step] and, default start and default stop simply means not specifying them.

Exercise 4: Go through list A from beginning to end in steps of 2

Solution print("Going through A in steps of 2 starting from first to last element: ", A[::2]) Now go through list A in the opposite direction (from last to first element) in steps of 2. Remember that negative numbers indicate whether the first or the last element is the starting point for indexing.

Exercise 5: Go through list A from the last to the first element in steps of 2

Solution print("Going through A in steps of 2 starting from the last element: ",A[::-2]) Now you have the skills to select [6,5,4] from list A. Remember that start and stop is relative to the direction you travel through the list.

Exercise 6: Select [6,5,4] from list A

Solution print(A[5:2:-1]) print(A[-4:-7:-1]) As I mentioned before, start and stop is relative to the direction you are moving in. Therefore, Exercise 7 has two solutions. Starting at index 5 and stopping at index 2 or starting at index -4 and stopping at index -7. However, both read from the end to the beginning, as indicated with the -1 step parameter. Given Exercise 6, why does the following return an empty list? A[5:2:1] This syntax is saying move from 5 to 2, which is right to left, in steps of one going left to right. In other words, you can't get to a position on the left by moving right. Slicing also works on strings. Using what you learned above, try the exercises below. S = 'This is a string.'

Exercise 7: Select 'This' from S. Be sure to run the cell S = 'This is a string.' first.

Solution S[:4]

Exercise 8: Select every third character from S, returning them in reverse order.

Solution S[len(S)::-3]

Exercise 9: Change the list of colors to [red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet]. colors = ['red','orange','yellow','green','blue','purple']