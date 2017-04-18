How do you find the parts of speech in a sentence using Python?

We create a function that shows the parts of speech and dependencies.

See the explanations of the abbreviations and a list of dependencies. Note that in this file the dependencies start with the block that begins "acomp" and finishes with "xcomp."

Also, dependencies are described in the Stanford typed dependencies manual.

def show_dep(text): tokens = parser(text) for token in tokens: print(" {:<8} : {:<5} : {:<7} : {}".format(token.orth_,token.pos_,token.dep_,token.head)) print(" {:<8} : {:<5} : {:<7} : {}".format("token","POS","dep.","head")) print("------------------------------------") show_dep("I drove home with joy.")