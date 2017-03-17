How does Facebook recognize my face and the faces of friends and family?

Deep learning is giving industry leaders a boost that puts them head and shoulders above the competition. In order to meet this raised bar, companies must stay on the “bleeding edge” of machine learning techniques. In this video, Matt Coatney explains how neural networks can handle heightened levels of abstraction to identify even partially obscured facial features. Executives, managers, and entrepreneurs from either technical or business backgrounds will walk away with a better understanding of recent advances in deep learning and how they can be leveraged in the modern digital economy. Beyond personal photos, innovators can apply the techniques outlined in this video to an array of scenarios, from satellite imagery to warehouse and supply chain management.

Matt Coatney is a technology executive, business advisor, entrepreneur, author, and speaker. His focus is on bringing advanced artificial intelligence and analytic technologies to market. He has co-founded three companies, advised several others, and contributed to the early success of two different tech startups. Matt has also launched data analytics products designed for the fields of life sciences, healthcare, government, finance, and law. Currently Matt is the VP of Services for Exaptive; he previously was the IT strategy lead for global law firm WilmerHale, and was in charge of technology and operations for a legal search product at LexisNexis. Matt writes and speaks frequently on business and advanced technology topics, and his work has appeared at TEDx and other international conferences, as well as in webinars, books and technical journals.