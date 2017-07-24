Testing persistence is one of the most frequently encountered types of integration test. If done incorrectly it can mean death to a suite of tests because they will run slowly and be incredibly brittle.
One of the most common antipatterns encountered is to test everything by reference to a single monolithic fixture containing an ever-growing volume of data that attempts to cater to every corner-case. The fixture will soon become the victim of combinatorial explosion—there are so many combinations of entities in various states required that the sheer amount of data becomes overwhelming and impossible to monitor. Tests based on monolithic fixtures tend to be replete with false moniker testing—"I know the pantoffler widget is the one set up with three variants, one of which has a negative price modifier and is zero-rated for tax."
If any kind of write-testing is done, it’s almost certainly going to mean restoring the database between each test. Given the complexity of all the foreign-key constraints in that huge fixture, it’s going to be a practical impossibility to do that in any other way than by truncating all of the tables and setting everything up again. Before you know it, the test suite takes hours to run and no one has any idea whether it works anymore.
This might sound like an exaggeration, but I once worked on a project that did exactly this.
A gargantuan XML file would populate an entire database before each and every test.
Each of the test classes extended
AbstractTransactionalSpringContextTests and thus would also initialize the entire Spring application context before each test.
Teams had to coordinate data changes because adding new fixtures or modifying existing ones could break unrelated tests.
The "integration suite" job on the continuous integration server took more than three-and-a-half hours to run, and I don’t recall it ever passing.
Don’t do that.
You should always try to set up the minimum amount of data required for the specific test. That doesn’t mean not sharing fixtures between tests for which there are commonalities but only where appropriate.
As far as possible you should try to keep everything in-memory, as well. When testing the peculiarities of a particular database’s SQL syntax, that’s obviously not going to work, but a lightweight in-memory database such as H2 is an excellent option for the majority of persistence tests.
Testing a Persistence Layer
The first thing we need to test is persisting
User instances to a database.
We’ll create a data access object (DAO) class
DataStore with methods for writing to and reading from the database.
We’ll begin with a feature method that tests storing a user object.
Don’t worry about how the
handle and
dataStore fields are initialized right now: we’re coming to that.
All you need to know at the moment is that
handle is the direct connection to the database, and
dataStore is the DAO we’re testing.
Handle
handle
@Subject
DataStore
dataStore
def
"can insert a user object"
(
)
{
given:
def
clock
=
Clock
.
fixed
(
now
(
)
,
UTC
)
and:
def
user
=
new
User
(
"spock"
,
clock
.
instant
(
)
)
when:
dataStore
.
insert
(
user
)
then:
def
iterator
=
handle
.
createQuery
(
"select username, registered from user"
)
.
iterator
(
)
iterator
.
hasNext
(
)
with
(
iterator
.
next
(
)
)
{
username
=
=
user
.
username
registered
.
time
=
=
clock
.
instant
(
)
.
toEpochMilli
(
)
}
and:
!
iterator
.
hasNext
(
)
}
Because the test needs to ensure the registered timestamp is inserted to the database correctly, we’ll use a fixed clock to generate the timestamps.
Create a user object.
Invoke the
insertmethod of our DAO passing the user.
Query the database directly.
Assert that we get a first row back.
Assert that the
usernameand
registeredvalues on the first row correspond to the values on the user object.
Assert that no further rows were found.
The feature method is reasonably straightforward; however, one thing merits discussion. The test queries the database directly to verify the insert operation has worked. It would likely result in more concise code if the test used another DAO method to read the database back again. This feels wrong, though. The DAO class is the subject of the test so if any of the assertions failed, it would not be possible to determine whether the problem lies in inserting the data or reading it back. The least ambiguity in any potential failure arises if the test reads the database directly.
That’s not to say that reading the database is always the right thing to do. The question, as always, is what behavior am I trying to test here? In this case, the question we’re interested in is does the persistence layer work? Is the correct data being written to the database? Given that, it’s appropriate to directly read the database. A browser-based end-to-end test that fills in a form should almost certainly not then look directly in the database to see if the data was persisted correctly. Even a test for a different aspect of the DAO might use the insertion and query methods if their behavior is adequately covered elsewhere.
Similarly, we will want to test that data is read from the database correctly. In that case, it’s appropriate to insert data directly to the database because we’re interested in the translation between database rows and objects.
Let’s add that feature method to the specification:
def
"can retrieve a list of user objects"
()
{
given:
def
timestamp
=
LocalDateTime
.
of
(
1966
,
9
,
8
,
20
,
0
).
toInstant
(
UTC
)
[
"kirk"
,
"spock"
].
each
{
handle
.
createStatement
(
"""insert into user (username, registered)
values (?, ?)"""
)
.
bind
(
0
,
it
)
.
bind
(
1
,
timestamp
)
.
execute
()
}
when:
def
users
=
dataStore
.
findAllUsers
()
then:
with
(
users
.
toList
())
{
username
==
[
"kirk"
,
"spock"
]
registered
.
every
{
it
==
timestamp
}
}
}
Managing Resources with the Spock Lifecycle
The feature method in the previous example uses a
dataStore object, which is a DAO wrapping a database connection.
A database connection is a classic example of a managed resource that needs to be acquired and disposed of correctly.
We saw
setup and
cleanup methods in Chapter 2; now we’ll take a look at lifecycle management in a little more depth.
Before the feature method can run, there are some things that you need to do:
-
Acquire a connection to the database
-
Configure the object-relational mapping (ORM)
-
Create the DAO we are testing
-
Ensure that the tables needed to store our data in fact exist
Afterward, to clean up, the specification must do the following:
-
Clean up any data that was created
-
Dispose of the database connection properly
Warning
Test Leakage
A very important feature of any unit test is that it should be idempotent. That is to say, the test should produce the same result regardless of whether it is run alone or with other tests in a suite and regardless of the order in which the tests in that suite are run. When side effects from a test affect subsequent tests in the suite, we can describe that test as leaking.
Test leakage is caused by badly managed resources. Typical causes of leakage include data in a persistent store that is not removed, changes to a class’ metaclass that are unexpectedly still in place later, mocks injected into objects reused between tests, and uncontrolled changes to global state such as the system clock.
Test leakage can be very difficult to track down. Simply identifying which test is leaking can be time consuming. For example, the leaking test might not affect the one running directly after it, or continuous integration servers might run test suites in a different order from that of the developer’s computers, leading to protests of but, it works on my machine!
As a starting point, we’ll use a
setup and
cleanup method, as we saw
in the Block Taxonomy section:
@Subject
DataStore
dataStore
def
dbi
=
new
DBI
(
"jdbc:h2:mem:test"
)
Handle
handle
def
setup
()
{
dbi
.
registerArgumentFactory
(
new
TimeTypesArgumentFactory
())
dbi
.
registerMapper
(
new
TimeTypesMapperFactory
())
handle
=
dbi
.
open
()
dataStore
=
handle
.
attach
(
DataStore
)
dataStore
.
createUserTable
()
}
def
cleanup
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table user if exists"
)
handle
.
close
()
}
This means that the database connection is acquired and disposed of before and after each feature method. Given that we’re using a lightweight in-memory database, this is probably not much overhead. Still, there’s no reason why we can’t reuse the same database connection for every feature method.
In JUnit, we could accomplish this by using a static field managed via methods annotated with
@BeforeClass and
@AfterClass.
Spock specifications can contain static fields but can better accomplish the same thing using the
@spock.lang.Shared annotation.
Note
Notice that when the
cleanup method drops the tables, it does so by using
drop table user if exists.
It’s a good idea to try to avoid potential errors in
cleanup methods because they can muddy the waters of debugging problems.
Here, if anything fundamental went wrong with initializing the
DataStore class the specification might not get as far as creating the table, so when
cleanup tries to drop it, a
SQLException would be thrown.
Fields annotated with
@Shared have a different lifecycle to regular fields.
Instead of being reinitialized before each feature method is run they are initialized only once—when the specification is created, before the first feature method is run.
@Shared fields are not declared static.
They are regular instance fields, but the annotation causes Spock to manage their lifecycle differently.
As we’ll see later, they are also useful when parameterizing feature methods using the
where: block.
It doesn’t make sense to manage
@Shared fields with the
setup and
cleanup method.
Instead, Spock provides
setupSpec and
cleanupSpec methods.
As you’d expect, these are run, respectively, before the first and after the last feature method.
Again, they are not static, unlike methods that use JUnit’s
@BeforeClass and
@AfterClass annotations.
Just like
setup and
cleanup,
setupSpec and
cleanupSpec are typed
def or
void and do not have parameters.
We can make the
dbi field in the specification
@Shared and then only perform the ORM configuration once in a
setupSpec method.
@Subject
DataStore
dataStore
@Shared
dbi
=
new
DBI
(
"jdbc:h2:mem:test"
)
Handle
handle
def
setupSpec
(
)
{
dbi
.
registerArgumentFactory
(
new
TimeTypesArgumentFactory
(
)
)
dbi
.
registerMapper
(
new
TimeTypesMapperFactory
(
)
)
}
def
setup
(
)
{
handle
=
dbi
.
open
(
)
dataStore
=
handle
.
attach
(
DataStore
)
dataStore
.
createUserTable
(
)
}
def
cleanup
(
)
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table user if exists"
)
handle
.
close
(
)
}
At this stage, we’re still opening a connection and creating tables before each test and then dropping the tables and releasing the connection after. Even though each feature method will need its own data, it seems like the table itself could persist between features.
@Subject
@Shared
DataStore
dataStore
@Shared
dbi
=
new
DBI
(
"jdbc:h2:mem:test"
)
@Shared
Handle
handle
def
setupSpec
(
)
{
dbi
.
registerArgumentFactory
(
new
TimeTypesArgumentFactory
(
)
)
dbi
.
registerMapper
(
new
TimeTypesMapperFactory
(
)
)
handle
=
dbi
.
open
(
)
dataStore
=
handle
.
attach
(
DataStore
)
dataStore
.
createUserTable
(
)
}
def
cleanupSpec
(
)
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table user if exists"
)
handle
.
close
(
)
}
def
cleanup
(
)
{
handle
.
execute
(
"delete from user"
)
}
Now, the DAO instance is
@Sharedso that we can use it to create the tables it requires in
setupSpec.
The database handle we need to create the DAO also needs to be
@Shared.
We now create the handle and the DAO in
setupSpecrather than
setup.
Instead of dropping the tables in
cleanupwe do so in
cleanupSpec.
In
cleanup, we’ll ensure that all data is removed from the user table so that each feature method is running in a clean environment.
Using
@Shared in this way results in some tradeoffs.
It’s important to manage shared fields very carefully to ensure state does not leak between feature methods.
In the preceding example, we had to add a
cleanup step to ensure that any data persisted by the feature methods is deleted.
Note
In this specification, we’ve made the test subject
@Shared, meaning that it is not reinitialized before each feature method.
Although generally this is not a good idea, it’s reasonable if—like in this case—the test subject is stateless.
Yes, the database is stateful, but we need to manage that anyway, regardless of the lifecycle of the DAO instance.
It’s not always obvious that state is leaking between feature methods until you restructure the specification or run things in a different order.
As we saw in the Basic Block Usage section, an
expect: block can appear before a
when: block as a way of verifying preconditions before the action of the test starts.
If there’s any danger of state leakage, using an
expect: block at the start of the feature method to verify the initial state is a good option.
Let’s add that to the feature method we saw earlier:
def
"can insert a user object"
(
)
{
given:
def
clock
=
Clock
.
fixed
(
now
(
)
,
UTC
)
and:
def
user
=
new
User
(
"spock"
,
clock
.
instant
(
)
)
expect:
rowCount
(
"user"
)
=
=
0
when:
dataStore
.
insert
(
user
)
then:
def
iterator
=
handle
.
createQuery
(
"select username, registered from user"
)
.
iterator
(
)
iterator
.
hasNext
(
)
with
(
iterator
.
next
(
)
)
{
username
=
=
user
.
username
registered
.
time
=
=
clock
.
instant
(
)
.
toEpochMilli
(
)
}
and:
!
iterator
.
hasNext
(
)
}
private
int
rowCount
(
String
table
)
{
handle
.
createQuery
(
"select count(*) from $table"
)
.
map
(
IntegerColumnMapper
.
PRIMITIVE
)
.
first
(
)
}
Specifications and Inheritance
The lifecycle management that the specification is doing is probably not just applicable to tests for persisting users, but for similar tests that also need to integrate with the database.
So far we’ve made the
User class persistent, but we need to do the same for the
Message class.
We’ll add some methods to the
DataStore DAO with a specification that tests reading from and writing to the database:
class
MessagePersistenceSpec
extends
Specification
{
@Subject
@Shared
DataStore
dataStore
User
kirk
,
spock
@Shared
dbi
=
new
DBI
(
"jdbc:h2:mem:test"
)
@Shared
Handle
handle
def
setupSpec
()
{
dbi
.
registerArgumentFactory
(
new
TimeTypesArgumentFactory
())
dbi
.
registerMapper
(
new
TimeTypesMapperFactory
())
handle
=
dbi
.
open
()
dataStore
=
handle
.
attach
(
DataStore
)
dataStore
.
createUserTable
()
dataStore
.
createMessageTable
()
}
def
cleanupSpec
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table message if exists"
)
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table user if exists"
)
handle
.
close
()
}
def
setup
()
{
kirk
=
new
User
(
"kirk"
)
spock
=
new
User
(
"spock"
)
[
kirk
,
spock
].
each
{
dataStore
.
insert
(
it
)
}
}
def
cleanup
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"delete from message"
)
handle
.
execute
(
"delete from user"
)
}
def
"can retrieve a list of messages posted by a user"
()
{
given:
insertMessage
(
kirk
,
"@khan KHAAANNN!"
)
insertMessage
(
spock
,
"Fascinating!"
)
insertMessage
(
spock
,
"@kirk That is illogical, Captain."
)
when:
def
posts
=
dataStore
.
postsBy
(
spock
)
then:
with
(
posts
)
{
size
()
==
2
postedBy
.
every
{
it
==
spock
}
}
}
def
"can insert a message"
()
{
given:
def
clock
=
Clock
.
fixed
(
now
(),
UTC
)
def
message
=
spock
.
post
(
"@bones I was merely stating a fact, Doctor."
,
clock
.
instant
()
)
when:
dataStore
.
insert
(
message
)
then:
def
iterator
=
handle
.
createQuery
(
"""select u.username, m.text, m.posted_at
from message m, user u
where m.posted_by_id = u.id"""
)
.
iterator
()
iterator
.
hasNext
()
with
(
iterator
.
next
())
{
text
==
message
.
text
username
==
message
.
postedBy
.
username
posted_at
.
time
==
clock
.
instant
().
toEpochMilli
()
}
and:
!
iterator
.
hasNext
()
}
private
void
insertMessage
(
User
postedBy
,
String
text
)
{
handle
.
createStatement
(
"""insert into message
(posted_by_id, text, posted_at)
select id, ?, ? from user where username = ?"""
)
.
bind
(
0
,
text
)
.
bind
(
1
,
now
())
.
bind
(
2
,
postedBy
.
username
)
.
execute
()
}
}
This code is doing an awful lot of the same work as the test for user persistence.
It would make sense to extract a common superclass that can do some of the lifecycle management and provide some utility methods, such as the
rowCount method we used earlier.
One of the advantages of the fact that
@Shared fields and the
setupSpec and
cleanupSpec methods are nonstatic is that they can participate in inheritance hierarchies.
Let’s refactor and extract a superclass:
abstract
class
BasePersistenceSpec
extends
Specification
{
@Shared
DataStore
dataStore
@Shared
dbi
=
new
DBI
(
"jdbc:h2:mem:test"
)
@Shared
Handle
handle
def
setupSpec
()
{
dbi
.
registerArgumentFactory
(
new
TimeTypesArgumentFactory
())
dbi
.
registerMapper
(
new
TimeTypesMapperFactory
())
handle
=
dbi
.
open
()
dataStore
=
handle
.
attach
(
DataStore
)
dataStore
.
createUserTable
()
}
def
cleanupSpec
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table user if exists"
)
handle
.
close
()
}
def
cleanup
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"delete from user"
)
}
protected
int
rowCount
(
String
table
)
{
handle
.
createQuery
(
"select count(*) from $table"
)
.
map
(
IntegerColumnMapper
.
PRIMITIVE
)
.
first
()
}
}
Here, we’ve simply moved all the lifecycle methods and fields up from
MessagePersistenceSpec.
The
@Subject annotation is gone from the
dataStore field because it’s no longer appropriate, and the
rowCount method is now
protected rather than
private.
Otherwise, the code is unchanged.
We don’t need anything else for the
UserPersistenceSpec class, but
MessagePersistenceSpec has to manage the
message table as well as the
user table.
The feature methods remain unchanged but we can now remove the common parts of the lifecycle management code that are currently handled by the superclass:
class
MessagePersistenceSpec
extends
BasePersistenceSpec
{
User
kirk
,
spock
def
setupSpec
()
{
dataStore
.
createMessageTable
()
}
def
cleanupSpec
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"drop table message if exists"
)
}
def
setup
()
{
kirk
=
new
User
(
"kirk"
)
spock
=
new
User
(
"spock"
)
[
kirk
,
spock
].
each
{
dataStore
.
insert
(
it
)
}
}
def
cleanup
()
{
handle
.
execute
(
"delete from message"
)
}
If you’re paying attention, you might notice something missing from the lifecycle methods in this derived class. None of them are invoking the superclass method they override! Because forgetting to do so will likely cause problems that can be difficult to debug and could be prone to copy-and-paste errors, Spock helps you by doing the right thing automatically.
If a specification’s superclass has any of the lifecycle management methods, they are automatically executed along with those of the specification itself.
It is not necessary to call
super.setup() from a specification’s
setup method, for example.
Execution Order of Lifecycle Methods in an Inheritance Hierarchy
Thinking about the order in which the lifecycle methods execute, you might also notice a couple of interesting things:
-
The base class’
setupSpecmethod initializes the
dataStoreDAO field, and the subclass
setupSpecmethod uses it to create the
messagetable.
-
The base class’
cleanupSpecmethod calls
handle.close()(which is JDBI’s way of closing the database connection), but the subclass
cleanupSpecmethod uses the
handlefield to drop the
messagetable.
Spock treats the lifecycle methods like an onion skin.
Execution of the
setupSpec and
setup methods proceeds down the inheritance tree, whereas the
cleanupSpec and
cleanup methods execute in the opposite order up the inheritance tree.
Let’s look at a simple example of an inheritance hierarchy that prints something to standard output in each lifecycle method:
abstract
class
SuperSpec
extends
Specification
{
def
setupSpec
()
{
println
"> super setupSpec"
}
def
cleanupSpec
()
{
println
"> super cleanupSpec"
}
def
setup
()
{
println
"--> super setup"
}
def
cleanup
()
{
println
"--> super cleanup"
}
}
class
SubSpec
extends
SuperSpec
{
def
setupSpec
()
{
println
"-> sub setupSpec"
}
def
cleanupSpec
()
{
println
"-> sub cleanupSpec"
}
def
setup
()
{
println
"---> sub setup"
}
def
cleanup
()
{
println
"---> sub cleanup"
}
def
"feature method 1"
()
{
println
"----> feature method 1"
expect:
2
*
2
==
4
}
def
"feature method 2"
()
{
println
"----> feature method 2"
expect:
3
*
2
==
6
}
}
The output generated is as follows:
> super setupSpec -> sub setupSpec --> super setup ---> sub setup ----> feature method 1 ---> sub cleanup --> super cleanup --> super setup ---> sub setup ----> feature method 2 ---> sub cleanup --> super cleanup -> sub cleanupSpec > super cleanupSpec
This means that the
setupSpec method in
BasePersistenceSpec executes before the
setupSpec method in
MessageStoreSpec.
Therefore,
dataStore has been acquired before it’s used to create the message table.
Conversely, the
cleanupSpec method of
BasePersistenceSpec is executed after the one in
MessageStoreSpec, so
handle has not been closed when we try to use it to drop the
message table.
Of course, if you have more complex requirements for execution order, there’s nothing to prevent you from defining abstract methods in the base class that are referenced from the lifecycle methods and implemented in different ways in the subclasses.
Summary
In this chapter, we covered how to manage resources and fixtures with Spock’s lifecycle hooks. You learned about the following:
-
The four lifecycle methods
setupSpec,
setup,
cleanupand
cleanupSpec
-
Using
@Sharedfields for objects that are not reinitialized between each feature method
-
Structuring specifications in inheritance hierarchies and what that means for the execution order of the lifecycle methods