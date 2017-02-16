O'Reilly

Open Menu

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
search

On our radar

AI
Business
Data
Design
Economy
Operations
Security
Software Architecture
Software Engineering
Web Programming
See all
Software Engineering

How Python syntax works beneath the surface

Use Python's magic methods to amplify your code.

Video by Aaron Maxwell

In this excerpt from his Oriole online tutorial, Aaron Maxwell uses the Panda’s library to illustrate how Python’s syntax, which lets classes define how they behave when used with built-in binary operators like less-than (<), allows you to create custom, easy-to-use interfaces.

Register for Aaron Maxwell's online trainings on Safari: Python: Beyond the Basics and Python: The Next Level. You’ll learn skills to amplify your code and master Python’s most powerful traits and features.

Article image: Underwater (source: Pexels via Pixabay).