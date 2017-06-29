Amazon Alexa devices (Echo, Dot, or Tap) only use sound, but you can improve the user's experience with your Alexa skill by adding an image that will display on the user's smartphone or tablet in conjunction with your skill. In this video, Alexa Champion Terren Peterson shows you how to add an image and make your skill shine.

