Amazon's Alexa skills marketplace is already competitive with more than 10,000 Alexa voice-first skills now available. In this video, Alexa Skills Champion Terren Peterson shows you how to add sounds or music clips to complement Alexa's voice and make your user's Echo, Dot, or Tap experience pop to help your Amazon skill get the notice it deserves.

Learn how to create Amazon Alexa skills apps from an Alexa Champion, Terren Peterson, in his Safari training course “Introduction to Amazon Alexa Skill Development.”