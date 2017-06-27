Logstash won't integrate with Amazon Elasticsearch (ES) using the standard ES connector. In this video, Amazon veteran Frank Kane guides you to successful Logstash-Amazon ES integration by walking you through the steps necessary to install the Logstash plug-in, point Logstash to your domain, and manage the permissions on the key pairs you use for this purpose.

