Get a fresh start on building a new skill or augment what you currently know with one of these five newly released titles from O'Reilly.

Programming iOS 11

If you’re grounded in the basics of Swift, Xcode, and the Cocoa framework, Programming iOS 11 by Matt Neuburg provides a structured explanation of all essential real-world iOS app components. Through deep exploration and copious code examples, you’ll learn how to create views, manipulate view controllers, and add features from iOS frameworks.

Making Data Visual

You have a mound of data in front of you and a suite of computation tools at your disposal. Which parts of the data actually matter? Where is the insight hiding? If you’re a data scientist trying to navigate the murky space between data and insight, Making Data Visual by Miriah Meyer and Danyel Fisher shows you how to make sense of your data through high-level questions, well-defined data analysis tasks, and visualizations to clarify understanding and gain insights along the way.

Head First Learn to Code

It’s no secret the world around you is becoming more connected, more configurable, more programmable, more computational. You can remain a passive participant, or you can learn to code. With Head First Learn to Code by Eric Freeman you’ll learn how to think computationally and how to write code to make your computer, mobile device, or anything with a CPU do things for you. Using the Python programming language, you’ll learn step by step the core concepts of programming as well as many fundamental topics from computer science, such as data structures, storage, abstraction, recursion, and modularity.

Data Science on the Google Cloud Platform

Learn how easy it is to apply sophisticated statistical and machine learning methods to real-world problems when you build on top of the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Data Science on the Google Cloud Platform by Valliappa Lakshmanan shows developers entering the data science field how to implement an end-to-end data pipeline, using statistical and machine learning methods and tools on GCP. Through the course of the book, you’ll work through a sample business decision by employing a variety of data science approaches.

This Is Service Design Doing

How can you establish a customer-centric culture in an organization? This is the first comprehensive book on how to actually do service design to improve the quality and the interaction between service providers and customers. With This Is Service Design Doing, you’ll learn specific facilitation guidelines on how to run workshops, perform all of the main service design methods, implement concepts in reality, and embed service design successfully in an organization.

