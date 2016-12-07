Introduction

At the time of this writing, the web development landscape is dominated by JavaScript tools. Frameworks like ReactJS and AngularJS are very popular, and many things that were previously done on the server are handled on the client side by these frameworks. This is not limited to the client. Server-side JavaScript frameworks like NodeJS are also prominent.

Does that mean that languages like Python should throw in the towel and forget about web applications? On the contrary. Python is a very powerful language that is easy to learn and provides a fast development pace. It has many mature libraries for web-related tasks, from object-relational mapping (ORM) to web scraping. Python is also a fabulous "glue" language for making disparate technologies work together. In this era where JSON APIs and communication with multiple systems are so important, Python is a great choice for server-side web development. And it's great for full-scale web applications, too!

There are many web frameworks for Python; some provide more facilities than others, some offer a greater degree of flexibility or more extensibility. Some try to provide everything you need for a web application and require the use of very specific components, whereas others focus on giving you the bare minimum so that you can pick only the components your application needs.

Among these frameworks, there are dozens that have a significant number of users. How do newcomers to the language choose the right one for their needs? The easiest criterion would probably be popularity, and there are two or three frameworks that will easily be found doing web searches or asking around. This is far from ideal, however, and leaves the possibility of overlooking a framework that is better suited to a developer's needs, tastes, or philosophy.

In this report, we will survey the Python web framework landscape, giving aspiring web developers a place to start their selection process for a web framework. We will look in some detail at a few of the available frameworks, as well as give pointers about how to pick one, and even how to go about creating your own.

Hopefully, this will make it easier for new developers to find what's available, and maybe give experienced Python developers an idea or two about how other web frameworks do things.