For decades, every networked computing device has had a graphical web browser installed by default. With the rise of mobile computing, wearable tech, and the Internet of Things, this is no longer a safe assumption. Jonathan Stark explores what web professionals can do to thrive in a world where the browser is declining in relevance.
This excerpt from Jonathan's full talk explores what web developers can do to today: specialize, specialize, specialize. The day of the generalist is done, and it’s time to develop horizontal specialization. Jonathan suggests JavaScript, CMS, and Rest.
Topics from the entire session include:
- 6 skills that won’t go out of style for at least a decade.
- How to succeed in an industry that changes almost daily.
- Why the browser is declining in relevance (and why it’s no big deal).
- What the digital landscape will look like in the next few years.
- Where the web is going.
