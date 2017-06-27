For decades, every networked computing device has had a graphical web browser installed by default. With the rise of mobile computing, wearable tech, and the Internet of Things, this is no longer a safe assumption. Jonathan Stark explores what web professionals can do to thrive in a world where the browser is declining in relevance.

This excerpt from Jonathan's full talk explores what web developers can do to today: specialize, specialize, specialize. The day of the generalist is done, and it’s time to develop horizontal specialization. Jonathan suggests JavaScript, CMS, and Rest.

Topics from the entire session include:

6 skills that won’t go out of style for at least a decade.

How to succeed in an industry that changes almost daily.

Why the browser is declining in relevance (and why it’s no big deal).

What the digital landscape will look like in the next few years.

Where the web is going.

Visit Safari to access the full version of this talk.