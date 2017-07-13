Many learning and prediction algorithms require numerical input. One of the simplest ways to achieve this is by creating a vector space model in which we define a vector of known length and then assign a collection of text snippets (or even words) to a corresponding collection of vectors. The general process of converting text to vectors has many options and variations. Here we will assume that there exists a large body of text (corpus) that can be divided into sentences or lines (documents) that can in turn be divided into words (tokens). Note that the definitions of corpus, document, and token are user-definable.

Extracting Tokens from a Document For each document, we want to extract all the tokens. Because there are many ways to approach this problem, we can create an interface with a method that takes in a document string and returns an array of String tokens: public interface Tokenizer { String[] getTokens(String document); } The tokens may have lots of characters that are undesirable, such as punctuation, numbers, or other characters. Of course, this will entirely depend on your application. In this example, we are concerned only with the actual content of regular English words, so we can clean the tokens to accept only lowercase alphabetical characters. Including a variable for minimum token size enables us to skip words such as a, or, and at. public class SimpleTokenizer implements Tokenizer { private final int minTokenSize; public SimpleTokenizer(int minTokenSize) { this.minTokenSize = minTokenSize; } public SimpleTokenizer() { this(0); } @Override public String[] getTokens(String document) { String[] tokens = document.trim().split("\\s+"); List<String> cleanTokens = new ArrayList<>(); for (String token : tokens) { String cleanToken = token.trim().toLowerCase() .replaceAll("[^A-Za-z\']+", ""); if(cleanToken.length() > minTokenSize) { cleanTokens.add(cleanToken); } } return cleanTokens.toArray(new String[0]); } }

Utilizing Dictionaries A dictionary is a list of terms that are relevant (i.e., a “vocabulary"). There is more than one strategy to implement a dictionary. The important feature is that each term needs to be associated with an integer value that corresponds to its location in a vector. Of course, this can be an array that is searched by position, but for large dictionaries, this is inefficient and a Map is better. For much larger dictionaries, we can skip the term storage and use the hashing trick. In general, we need to know the number of terms in the dictionary for creating vectors as well as a method that returns the index of particular term. Note that int cannot be null , so by using the boxed type Integer , a returned index can either be an int or null value. public interface Dictionary { Integer getTermIndex(String term); int getNumTerms(); } We can build a dictionary of the exact terms collected from the Tokenizer instance. Note that the strategy is to add a term and integer for each item. New items will increment the counter, and duplicates will be discarded without incrementing the counter. In this case, the TermDictionary class needs methods for adding new terms: public class TermDictionary implements Dictionary { private final Map<String, Integer> indexedTerms; private int counter; public TermDictionary() { indexedTerms = new HashMap<>(); counter = 0; } public void addTerm(String term) { if(!indexedTerms.containsKey(term)) { indexedTerms.put(term, counter++); } } public void addTerms(String[] terms) { for (String term : terms) { addTerm(term); } } @Override public Integer getTermIndex(String term) { return indexedTerms.get(term); } @Override public int getNumTerms() { return indexedTerms.size(); } } For a large number of terms, we can use the hashing trick. Essentially, we use the hash code of the String value for each term and then take the modulo of the number of terms that will be in the dictionary. For a large number of terms (about 1 million), collisions are unlikely. Note that unlike with TermDictionary , we do not need to add terms or keep track of terms. Each term index is calculated on the fly. The number of terms is a constant that we set. For efficiency in hash table retrieval, it’s a good idea to make the number of terms equal to 2n. For around 220, it will be approximately 1 million terms. public class HashingDictionary implements Dictionary { private int numTerms; // 2^n is optimal public HashingDictionary() { // 2^20 = 1048576 this(new Double(Math.pow(2,20)).intValue()); } public HashingDictionary(int numTerms) { this.numTerms = numTerms; } @Override public Integer getTermIndex(String term) { return Math.floorMod(term.hashCode(), numTerms); } @Override public int getNumTerms() { return numTerms; } }