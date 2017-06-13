Web linking is a technique aimed at improving the frontend user experience by delivering prioritized resources faster to the end user through the use of the Link header or <link> tag. The Link technique provides the rel attribute with various options including dns-prefetch , preconnect , prerender , prefetch , and preload . While all of these techniques improve page load performance, we will focus on prefetch and preload .

Prefetch and Preload

The prefetch technique, as shown in <link> tag and header, forces the browser to load low-priority resources that might be needed on the next page navigation. While this technique should be used with caution, we can see how the frontend user experience is improved with predetermined resource downloads and faster navigation page load.

Example 1-1. <link> tag and header <link rel="prefetch" href="/dir/common.js"> Link: </dir/common.js>; rel=prefetch

The preload technique, as shown in <link> tag and header, forces the browser to load high-priority resources that are needed on current page navigation. This technique should be used for resources deemed critical (required for page render and major site functionality) to achieve an improved frontend user experience without degrading site performance.

Example 1-2. <link> tag and header <link rel="preload" href="/dir/styles.css"> Link: </dir/styles.css>; rel=preload

By definition alone, these web linking techniques prove to be useful in improving overall page load from a frontend point of view.