Cloud computing has taken the world by storm due to its reliability, low cost, and ease of access. However, this level of accessibility also provides plenty of opportunities for data leakage. Follow along with Ric Messier as he outlines some of the potential security pitfalls that enterprises could encounter when using popular cloud services. After watching this video you will be able to:

Identify potential points of business data leakage.

Understand why tracking cloud service usage is important.

Develop methods for limiting the loss or misappropriation of business data.

Ric Messier is an author, consultant, and educator who holds GCIH, GSEC, CEH, and CISSP certifications, and has published several books on information security and digital forensics. With decades of experience in information technology and information security, Ric has held the varied roles of programmer, system administrator, network engineer, security engineering manager, VoIP engineer, consultant, and professor. He is currently a Director for Cyber Academic Programs at Circadence and was formerly the Program Director for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics at Champlain College.