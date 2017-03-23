As a Linux administrator or ethical hacker you need to know where the common files are located and how directories are structured in Linux. In this video, Ted Jordan shows you where the user’s home directories reside, where the bootable files are located, and where the libraries are located. You will learn a command to clear the screen, how to recognize bootable files, and where to find the all-important logs.

Prepare for the LPIC-1 certification exam with our video course.

Ted Jordan has more than 25 years of Linux and UNIX programming and training experience working for companies such as General Motors, Silicon Graphics, and Sun Microsystems. He now leads Funutation Tech Camp, a Massachusetts-based company that's taught more than 25,000 children how to write computer games, program battle robots, and build websites. Ted earned an MS in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley; and he holds the LPIC-1, Linux+, SUSE Certified Linux Administrator (CLA), Network+, A+, Security+, Solaris Administrator, and Certified Ethical Hacker certifications.