Cloud computing has become a ubiquitous part of life for anyone who uses modern technology, but many have trouble putting into words exactly what cloud computing is. Follow along with Ric Messier as he explains how cloud computing facilitates business functionality and decreases costs. After watching this video you will be able to:

Explain the differences between types of cloud computing.

Identify some of the key players in the cloud computing industry.

Understand the advantages and potential uses of cloud computing to a business.

Learn about network and cloud security with our learning path.

Ric Messier is an author, consultant, and educator who holds GCIH, GSEC, CEH, and CISSP certifications, and has published several books on information security and digital forensics. With decades of experience in information technology and information security, Ric has held the varied roles of programmer, system administrator, network engineer, security engineering manager, VoIP engineer, consultant, and professor. He is currently a Director for Cyber Academic Programs at Circadence and was formerly the Program Director for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics at Champlain College.