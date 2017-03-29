Inner joins are fairly straightforward and usually the first that are learned by beginning MySQL developers. Outer joins on the other hand, involve defining a dominant table when applying criteria, so that all entries in that table are visible along with those that match the criteria. In this video, Steve Perry first explains the different use cases associated with inner and outer joins, and then demonstrates how to execute each using MySQL statements. Beginner developers with MySQL enabled databases will learn step by step how to leverage the inner and outer join techniques to join tables with non-matching data.

Steve Perry teaches database design, MySQL, and the web development stack at Palomar College near San Diego. He's worked in IT and software development since 1977, holds a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis on adult education and online training, and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including Learning SQL For Oracle and Dynamic Web Design with PHP and MySQL.