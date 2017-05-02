Demand for information security specialists is on the rise. The Security+ certification is an entry level certification and achieving it can help you attain a job in the field of information security. By outlining the certification, explaining how to get registered, and showing the process of obtaining the certification, Ric Messier explains how anyone with an understanding of programming and with an interest in getting into the field of information security can become CompTIA Security+ certified.

Ric Messier is an author, consultant, and educator who holds GCIH, GSEC, CEH, and CISSP certifications, and has published several books on information security and digital forensics. With decades of experience in information technology and information security, Ric has held the varied roles of programmer, system administrator, network engineer, security engineering manager, VoIP engineer, consultant, and professor. He is currently a Director for Cyber Academic Programs at Circadence and was formerly the Program Director for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics at Champlain College.