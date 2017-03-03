What is YAML used for in Spring?

Spring developers may encounter the YAML format used in source code or find it useful themselves. In this video, Kevin Bowersox explains the origin and purpose of YAML, and sheds light on why it has come to be so widely used. Following along in Spring Tool Suite, Spring beginners will learn how to configure Spring for YAML.

Kevin Bowersox has built Java web applications for the past eight years. Completing his master’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania, Kevin adopted modern frameworks such as Spring and Hibernate as his main specialties. Kevin now leads a team of developers, and has developed several frameworks for use by internal development teams.