This is an excerpt from "Product Management for the Enterprise," by Blair Reeves. View the full tutorial on Safari.

In this video excerpt, Blair Reeves covers how the product manager role varies and what is required of product managers working at a startup versus a large company. He also introduces parameters that better define what a product managers are, and just as important, what they are not.

Whether you're new to product management, just exploring the role, or an experienced enterprise PM already, check out the full course to get a better understanding of how enterprise products are crafted.