A Functional Approach to Java

by Ben Weidig
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098109905

Book description

Java developers usually tackle the complexity of software development through object-oriented programming (OOP). But not every problem is a good match for OOP. The functional programming (FP) paradigm offers you another approach to solving problems, and Java provides easy-to-grasp FP tools such as lambdas and streams. If you're interested in applying FP concepts to your Java code, this book is for you.

Author Ben Weidig highlights different aspects of functional programming and shows you how to incorporate them in your code without going "fully functional." You'll learn how, when, and why to use FP concepts such as immutability and pure functions to write more concise, reasonable, and future-proof code. Many developers seek to expand their horizons by using OOP and FP together. It's no longer either-or; it's both.

In two parts, this book includes:

  • A Functional Approach: Get a high-level overview of functional programming, including the types already available to Java developers. Then explore different FP concepts and learn how to use them.
  • Real-World Problems, Patterns, and Recipes: Apply what you've learned in part one to the typical real-world problems you might encounter in your daily work.

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. New Hardware Needs a New Way of Thinking
    2. Why Java?
    3. Why I Wrote This Book
    4. Who Should Read This Book
    5. What You Will Learn
    6. What About Android?
      1. Android is (not) Java
      2. Desugaring Android Java Code
      3. A Functional Approach to Android
    7. Navigating This Book
    8. Conventions Used in This Book
    9. Using Code Examples
    10. O’Reilly Online Learning
    11. How to Contact Us
    12. Acknowledgments
  2. I. A Functional Approach
  3. 1. An Introduction to Functional Programming
    1. The Origin of Functional Programming
      1. Lambda Abstractions
      2. Application
      3. Reduction
    2. What is Functional Programming?
      1. Expressions
      2. Statements
    3. Functional Programming Concepts
      1. Pure Functions
      2. Referential Transparency
      3. Immutability
      4. Recursion
      5. First-Class and Higher-Order
      6. Functional Composition
      7. Laziness
    4. Advantages of Functional Programming
    5. Academia Versus “The Real World”
    6. Takeaways
  4. 2. Optionals
    1. How to Handle null
      1. Best Practices and Informal Rules
      2. Safe Navigation Operator
      3. Embrace null as valid value
      4. Third-party tools
      5. No null at all and/or specialized types
    2. How Java Handles null with Optionals
      1. Optional<T> Operations
      2. Creating Optionals
      3. Checking for Values
      4. Filtering and Mapping
      5. Getting a (fallback) value
    3. Optional Primitives
      1. Creating an Improved Primitive Wrapper
      2. Using Your Own Optional Types
    4. Optionals and Streams
      1. Optionals as Stream Elements
      2. Terminal Operations
    5. Caveats
    6. Special Considerations for Collections
    7. Alternative Implementations
    8. Is null Really Evil?
    9. Takeaways
  5. 3. Recursion
    1. Mathematical Explanation
      1. Head Versus Tail Recursion
    2. Recursion and the Stack
      1. Streams to the Rescue
    3. A More Complex Example
      1. Recursive Tree-Traversal
      2. Iterative Tree-Traversal
    4. When (Not) To Use Recursion
    5. Takeaways

Product information

